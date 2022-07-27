ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY predicts improved record for Panthers in 2022

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i9TQ_0gvFvD0X00

The Carolina Panthers are about to enter the 2022 campaign with an improved coaching staff, an improved offensive line and an improved quarterback situation. So, will they exit with an improved win total?

USA TODAY columnist Nate Davis thinks so. In his recent record projections for the upcoming season, Davis opines that these potentially tricky Panthers actually have, well, potential!

“Did you know they owned the NFC’s top-ranked defense in 2021?” Davis writes. “Do you recall they were 4-3 with RB Christian McCaffrey last year, but 1-11 without him? And don’t forget 2021 first-round CB Jaycee Horn was limited to three games by a foot injury. No telling how this summer’s quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold pans out – or even how much it ultimately matters given both are in contract years. Bottom line: Good luck handicapping this team … though starting against three non-playoff teams from 2021 could mean a 3-0 start to match last year’s.”

Carolina rattled off dominant victories against the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans to kick off 2021. And given their offseason upgrades‚ as well as the less-than-stellar competition to start 2022, they could do it again and more.

Davis forecasts a 7-10 mark for the Panthers—a modest step up from their 5-11 and 5-12 tallies from the past two seasons. So while that may not be enough to squeak them into the postseason, at least it’d be a step closer to it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Texans#Saints#American Football#Nfc#Christian#The New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy