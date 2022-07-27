ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Completion of Surfside Beach Pier project delayed, official says

By Michael Owens, Makayla Evans
WMBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 9

Scott Thomas
3d ago

design modifications are just now being addressed. just like Carolina forest library, spent way too much for an Ugly building, then the powers to be forgot budget lines of Materials & Salaries. 31% illiteracy rate in this county, just keeps confirming the officials in Horry County can't find their way out of a paper bag! don't forget the debacle when the new schools were built. they need to hire Educated people from the outside & stop giving jobs to their relatives.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Government
Surfside Beach, SC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Wmbf News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy