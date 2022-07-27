The 4 best dog life jackets to keep pups safe at the pool or beach

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

Some dogs seem born for the water while others would rather keep their paws firmly planted on the ground. But there's one thing both water babies and poolside loungers have in common: A dog life jacket can keep accidents in and around the water from turning into tragedies.

No one life vest is ideal for dogs of every size, shape, and ability. Fiona McGlynn, contributing editor at BoatUS Magazine, said that the best life jacket is one that fits properly, is comfortable for dogs in water and on land, and has plenty of functionality like durable handles and well-balanced flotation. We carefully considered the advice of McGlynn and five other dog water safety experts when developing our selection criteria for the best dog life jackets.

The best dog life jackets in 2022

Best dog life jacket overall: Outward Hound Granby Ripstop Life Jacket, $24.99 at Chewy

The Outward Hound Granby Ripstop Life Jacket is built with comfort, safety, and affordability in mind for small and large dogs, alike.

Best neoprene dog life jacket: Outward Hound Dawson Swim Life Jacket, from $34.99 at Chewy

The snug, low-profile neoprene Outward Hound Dawson Swim Life Jacket is insulated and comfortable in and out of the water.

Best life jacket for small dogs: Ruffwear Float Coat Dog Life Jacket, from $89.95 at Ruffwear

While the Ruffwear Float Coat will work for any size dog, its snug fit and small sizes will keep little pups afloat in the water without compromising mobility or comfort.

Best life jacket for large dogs: Kurgo Surf N' Turf Dog Life Jacket, $64.95 at Chewy

With its two-layer design, solid double lifting straps, and athletic fit, the Kurgo Surf N' Turf is a sturdy option for large-breed dogs.

Best dog life jacket overall

Outward Hound

The Outward Hound Granby Ripstop Life Jacket is built with comfort, safety, and affordability in mind.

Pros: Neoprene belly band, three adjustable straps, foam chin float, larger sizes have two lifting handles, reflective accents for better visibility, available in five sizes

Cons: Only comes in one color, hand wash only

Available sizes: XS (11–15-inches girth), S (16–20-inches girth), M (21–27-inches girth), L (28–32-inches girth), XL (33–40-inches girth)

XS (11–15-inches girth), S (16–20-inches girth), M (21–27-inches girth), L (28–32-inches girth), XL (33–40-inches girth) Color option: Orange

Orange Care instructions: Hand wash, air dry

Whether your dog is big or small, a natural swimmer or a natural sinker, the Outward Hound Granby Ripstop Life Jacket offers protection and comfort in and out of the water. In the 2012 dog life jacket evaluation conducted by the BoatUS Foundation, this one excelled in every category and was favored by the testing team for dogs of all sizes.

The BoatUS Foundation found the Granby's flotation foam evenly distributed enough to keep a dog horizontal in the water. Out of the water, dogs wearing the vest appeared comfortable and their movement was unrestricted.

The Granby Life Jacket is made of buoyant foam panels concealed within a ripstop nylon shell. A flexible neoprene band fitted with three Velcro strips and two adjustable, quick-release buckle straps wraps around the belly. A third strap buckles at the chest.

A foam chin panel on the chest strap helps keep a dog's head above the water, a feature veterinarian Gabrielle Fadl, medical director and veterinarian at Bond Vet, likes to see in a dog life vest.

While the extra-small and small sizes have one solid, padded handle for pulling a pup out of the water, the larger jackets have two handles for better leverage. The vest comes with multiple reflective accents that improve the likelihood of spotting a dog in the water.

Best neoprene dog life jacket

Outward Hound

The snug, low-profile neoprene Outward Hound Dawson Swim Life Jacket is insulated and comfortable in and out of the water.

Pros: Neoprene provides additional insulation and warmth, three adjustable straps, has a foam chin float, larger sizes have two lifting handles, reflective strips for better visibility, comes in five sizes

Cons: Straps may rub on barrel-chested or chubby dogs, only comes in one color

Available sizes: XS (11–15-inches girth), S (16–20-inches girth), M (21–27-inches girth), L (28–32-inches girth), XL (33–40-inches girth)

XS (11–15-inches girth), S (16–20-inches girth), M (21–27-inches girth), L (28–32-inches girth), XL (33–40-inches girth) Color option: Red

Red Care instructions: Hand wash, air dry

Neoprene dog life jackets are less bulky and more comfortable than other vests. They also have insulation to keep a dog's body temperature from dropping drastically in cold water. Even with its sleek design, the side panels of the Outward Hound Dawson Swim Life Jacket are packed with plenty of foam to keep novice swimmers afloat.

The jacket has a neoprene belly panel fitted with two adjustable buckles. A third adjustable strap at the chest has a foam insert to help keep a dog's head above water. Unlike some of the other designs we selected for this guide, the straps do make contact with the dog's skin at the edges; this could cause some discomfort and rubbing after a long day at the water's edge, especially if your pup has a barrel-chest or a chubby belly.

This life vest comes in five sizes. The extra-small and small sizes have one sturdy handle at the back for lifting a dog out of the water in an emergency, while the larger sizes have two straps for better leverage. Reflective accents provide better visibility in the water.

In its dog life jacket evaluation, the BoatUS Foundation found that thinner neoprene vests like this one tend to bunch up less on a dog that is sitting or lying down out of the water, making them more comfortable overall.

Best life jacket for small dogs

Ruffwear

The Ruffwear Float Coat Dog Life Jacket provides a snug fit for dogs as little as 13 inches in length.

Pros: Two adjustable buckles and an adjustable telescoping chest strap, reflective accents for better visibility, comes in six sizes and three colors, D-ring for attaching a leash, machine washable

Cons: Pricey, no chin float

Available sizes: XXS (12–17-inches girth), XS (17–22-inches girth), S (22–27-inches girth), M (27–32-inches girth), L (32–36-inches girth), XL (36–42-inches girth)

XXS (12–17-inches girth), XS (17–22-inches girth), S (22–27-inches girth), M (27–32-inches girth), L (32–36-inches girth), XL (36–42-inches girth) Color options: Red, orange, blue

Red, orange, blue Care instructions: Machine wash on gentle cycle, air dry

For smaller dogs, a life jacket should have the right balance of buoyancy and comfort without so much foam or fabric that it overwhelms little swimmers. The Ruffwear Float Coat has a tailored fit packed with foam flotation that doesn't hinder the movement of short legs. While the jacket will work for any size dog, its snug fit and small sizes will keep little pups afloat in the water without compromising mobility or comfort.

Mark and Kristi Jagger, dog surfing instructors with the So Cal Surf Dogs Club, told us that this jacket seems to fit the best and the handle on top of the coat makes for easy water retrieval. A 2017 study identified this vest as the best of those tested for keeping an incapacitated dog afloat in open water

The Float Coat wraps around the belly and secures with two adjustable buckle straps. The chest strap has an adjustable telescoping design that slips over the head. Depending on fit, the belly straps may partially rub against the skin or cause discomfort. Its nylon sides are packed with closed-cell foam, which helps to keep a dog upright while swimming. One sturdy handle is sewn into the back of the vest and there is also a D-ring for attaching a leash and a loop for hanging a light. It does not have a chin float.

This jacket comes in three bright colors, but McGlynn recommends skipping the blue one which would be harder to see in the water, even with the vest's reflective trim. Like all Ruffwear products, the Float Coat comes with a hefty price tag but with its durable construction, the high-quality jacket will last and last.

Best life jacket for large dogs

Petco

The Kurgo Surf N' Turf Dog Life Jacket's scallop design and double lifting handles work well for large breeds.

Pros: Three adjustable straps, two sturdy lifting handles, reflective accents for better visibility, comes in five sizes, two D-rings for attaching a leash, removable flotation layer, doubles as an on-land nylon vest, inner layer is machine washable

Cons: No chin float

Available sizes: XS (14–20-inches girth), S (18–25-inches girth), M (24–32-inches girth), L (30–37-inches girth), XL (35–42-inches girth)

XS (14–20-inches girth), S (18–25-inches girth), M (24–32-inches girth), L (30–37-inches girth), XL (35–42-inches girth) Color options: Red, yellow

Red, yellow Care instructions: Machine wash on gentle cycle, air dry

Kurgo's Surf N' Turf Dog Life Jacket is built tough for large, active dogs. The vest earned the highest score for extra-large pups in the BoatUS Foundation's evaluation. Testers particularly liked its two lifting handles for hauling a dog out of the water and its scalloped design, which fit the shoulders and rear haunches well.

This jacket is the most versatile pick in this guide. It has two detachable layers, one stuffed with foam for flotation, the other a simple nylon ripstop shell that can be worn as an extra layer for on-land adventures.

The heavy-duty vest has two adjustable buckle straps on its belly panel and a third adjustable strap at the chest. Two metal D-rings are sewn into the top of the vest, one of which doubles as a bottle opener. It does not have a chin float.

Kurgo's Surf N' Turf Dog Life Jacket comes in five sizes and comes in two colors: red or yellow, both with reflective trim. The inner layer is machine washable on the gentle cycle after removing the flotation device. It should be hung to dry. While the jacket is moderately pricey, it comes with Kurgo's lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects.

Our dog life jacket selection methodology

There are no standards or certifications to guide pet guardians in selecting a quality dog life vest. "Unlike human flotation devices, canine flotation devices are not regulated," said Lindsey Wolko, founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety. "There has been very little scientific examination of the flotation needs of pets."

For this guide to the best dog life jackets, we relied on the recommendations and experience of the experts we consulted, as well as two studies conducted on dog life vests in the 2010s. With the help of these resources, we came up with the following checklist of essential features, then used it to conduct a thorough analysis of the dog life jackets currently on the market. Those that best met the criteria were selected as winners.

A sturdy handle for small dogs, two for large dogs

A support panel or thick straps under the belly to help lift a dog out of the water

Foam placement that won't cause discomfort when a dog is sitting or lying down on land

Sturdy, adjustable buckles

Bright colors that can be easily seen in the water

Reflective accents for added visibility in the water

A chin float to help keep the head above water

Available in a variety of sizes

Available in brick-and-mortar stores to try on

Dog water safety and life jacket FAQs

Can all dogs swim?

"While doggy paddling is instinctual to many dogs, not all dogs know how to swim," said Fadl. "It's crucial to allow your dog time to learn, and their time in the water should always be supervised for their safety."

What dogs are more vulnerable to danger in the water?

Some dogs are natural water babies, while others may be more likely to experience challenges even if they've entered the water willingly. McGlynn told us that older pups or those with limited mobility may be more likely to tire while swimming, leaving them more susceptible to dangers like rip currents. Dogs with lower body fat like greyhounds and boxers may also struggle in the water if their body temperature drops too low.

When should a dog wear a life jacket?

Anytime a dog is in or around water, a life vest is worth considering. Accidents can happen even if you have a strong swimmer. A dog should wear a life vest while floating, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding, or surfing.

"A lot of dog owners use them for fun on the beach, too," said McGlynn. "Just swimming and retrieving, there could be currents that pull them out." Ultimately, it's up to pet parents to determine whether their dog should wear a life jacket based on the dog's experience in and around the water, said Wolko.

Should my dog wear a life jacket around the pool?

If you have a dog that has spent little time around a pool, putting them in a life vest is a good idea, said Wolko. Only after a dog has been properly introduced to a pool, including how to use the stairs to exit the water, is it okay for strong-swimming dogs to go without a life vest. Even if your dog has pool experience, they should wear a life vest when visiting unfamiliar pools that may be designed differently.

What color life jacket is easiest to spot in the water?

All of the experts we consulted told us dog life vests are easiest to spot in the water when they are brightly colored. "Colors like blue and gray are not going to stand out as well in the water," said McGlynn. Reflective accents on the exterior also improve visibility.

Can a dog drown while wearing a life jacket?

It is possible for a dog to drown while wearing a life vest. "Dogs who are not well supported from a flotation perspective can panic or tire from treading water, increasing the risk of drowning," said Wolko. Dogs wearing life jackets may also face extreme danger if they become trapped under the water or if waves or rapids are splashing in their nose and mouth, McGlynn added. A life jacket that is properly fitted can help minimize the risk, as can educating yourself about canine water safety.

How to measure your dog for a life jacket

A life jacket that fits properly is essential to keeping a dog safe in and around the water. The best way to ensure proper fit is to take your pup into a brick-and-mortar store to try your options rather than ordering online, according to several of our experts. Because dogs come in so many different shapes and sizes, what fits one comfortably may not be appropriate for another.

When fitting a dog for a life jacket, McGlynn told us to look for a vest that fits snugly but has no buckles or straps that are tight enough to ride up or rub against the skin. She also suggested examining how the life jacket fits both when a dog is lying down and standing up. If your dog will be wearing a life vest for several hours, it should be comfortable in every position.

Chest girth, neck girth, and weight are also crucial considerations when fitting a dog for a life jacket. Take the following measurements to narrow down the size that's right for your pup.

Chest girth: A dog life vest is fitted according to the width and shape of a dog's chest. To get their chest girth, measure the circumference around the widest part of the chest right behind the front legs. You'll get the most accurate reading when your dog is standing in a relaxed position. If their chest girth falls between sizes, choose the larger option.

Neck girth: A dog life vest should not be so tight around the front of the chest and neck that it may press against the windpipe. To determine girth, measure the circumference of your dog's neck around it's thickest part, just below the collar. When in doubt, size up!

Weight: While you can't fit a dog for a life jacket by knowing their weight alone, it's important to make sure the vest size you've chosen can support their weight in the water. If your dog is heavier than recommended for the life jacket that fits them best, either size up or look for a different brand that is labeled for their weight.

Our sources

To come up with the selections for this guide, we consulted with a variety of experts on dog water safety, including a veterinarian and surf dog instructors. Each answered questions via phone or email in March 2021.

Gigi Bagaporo, So Cal Surf Dog Surfing Instructor, So Cal Surf Dogs Club, San Diego, California

Gigi Bagaporo is a dog surfing instructor with the So Cal Surf Dogs Club, which helps pups prep for the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar, California. She is the proud guardian of Dozer, a champion surfing English bulldog who has appeared on TV and in film. We interviewed Bagaporo via email on March 17, 2021.

Gabrielle Fadl, veterinarian and medical director, Bond Vet, New York, New York

Gabrielle Fadl holds a veterinary degree from the University of Kansas College of Veterinary Medicine. She currently serves as the medical director for Bond Vet. We interviewed Fadl via email on March 10, 2021.

Mark and Kristi Jagger, So Cal Surf Dog Surfing Instructors, So Cal Surf Dogs Club, San Diego, California

Mark and Kristi Jagger are surfing instructors with the So Cal Surf Dogs Club, which helps pups prep for the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar, California. Mark and Kristi are also the hosts of the Jagger and Kristi morning show on San Diego's Magic 92.5 radio station. They are the proud guardians of surfing dog Bodie, a blue merle Australian shepherd. We interviewed the Jaggers via email on March 17, 2021.

Fiona McGlynn, contributing editor, BoatUS Magazine

Fiona McGlynn is a contributing editor at BoatUS Magazine and an award-winning freelance writer specializing in boating and outdoor recreation. Her work has also appeared at Good Old Boat, SAIL, Cruising World, and a variety of other outlets. We interviewed McGlynn via phone on March 3, 2021.

Lindsey Wolko, founder and CEO, Center for Pet Safety, Reston, Virginia

Lindsey Wolko is the founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety, through which she advocates for the safety of pet products and the pets who use them. Wolko has also led a number of other initiatives, research studies and campaigns on pet safety including the Canine Biomechanical Research Initiative and the Companion Animal Travel Carrier Test Protocol and Ratings System. She and her expertise have been featured on a variety of news outlets including CNN, ABC, NPR and The Washington Post. We interviewed Wolko via email on March 16, 2021.

We also consulted the following online sources:

BoatUS Foundation Doggie Life Jackets and Flotation Devices Evaluation, BoatUS Foundation

Can All Dogs Swim? Safety and Training Tips for Dog Swimming, American Kennel Club

Keep Your Dog Safe Around the Pool This Summer, Whole Dog Journal

Life Jackets for Pets — How Safe are They?, Pet CPD

