ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

3 Teens Caught After Abandoning Stolen Vehicle On CT Roadway, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Three teenagers were apprehended after they abandoned a stolen SUV in Connecticut and ran into a wooded area, police said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, an officer in Hartford County patrolling the area of Palomba Drive in Enfield saw a Toyota RAV4 leaving the Gale Toyota dealership without headlights on, the Enfield Police Department said.

The officer found that the Toyota had been reported stolen out of the New Haven County town of Hamden, and additional officers responded to the area, police said.

Police attempted to pull the Toyota over, and the vehicle fled the scene, authorities reported.

Authorities deployed a spike strip, causing the Toyota to come to a stop in the area of Route 5 and Post Office Road, police said.

The three occupants of the Toyota ran into a wooded area, and officers quickly arrested two of them, police said.

Authorities said the third suspect was arrested with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K9.

The three teenagers, who are all under age 18, were taken to a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Danbury Man Accused Of Driving 161 MPH

A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after police said he was clocked driving 161 miles per hour on a highway in New Hampshire. A New Hampshire State trooper saw an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette speed past him on I-93 northbound in Ashland at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, police said.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
Daily Voice

Dog Shot By Lunenburg Police To Save Man's Life

A pit bull dog was shot by police in central Massachusetts to save the life of a 75-year-old who was left seriously injured after the dog attacked him, authorities said. Lunenburg police arrived at the town's animal control center just before noo on Monday, Aug. 1., the department said. Wayne...
LUNENBURG, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Enfield#Toyota#Post Office Road
Daily Voice

Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest

A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say

A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Register Citizen

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy