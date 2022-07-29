3 Teens Caught After Abandoning Stolen Vehicle On CT Roadway, Police Say

Three teenagers were apprehended after they abandoned a stolen SUV in Connecticut and ran into a wooded area, police said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, an officer in Hartford County patrolling the area of Palomba Drive in Enfield saw a Toyota RAV4 leaving the Gale Toyota dealership without headlights on, the Enfield Police Department said.

The officer found that the Toyota had been reported stolen out of the New Haven County town of Hamden, and additional officers responded to the area, police said.

Police attempted to pull the Toyota over, and the vehicle fled the scene, authorities reported.

Authorities deployed a spike strip, causing the Toyota to come to a stop in the area of Route 5 and Post Office Road, police said.

The three occupants of the Toyota ran into a wooded area, and officers quickly arrested two of them, police said.

Authorities said the third suspect was arrested with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K9.

The three teenagers, who are all under age 18, were taken to a juvenile detention facility, police said.