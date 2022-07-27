ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man kills wife’s boyfriend at restaurant after meeting to discuss divorce, TX cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
 3 days ago
A man fatally shot his wife’s boyfriend at a restaurant in Houston, Texas, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas man shot and killed his wife’s boyfriend at a Houston restaurant, then turned the gun on himself when police closed in, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 11:55 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 27, at The Crab Station, a restaurant at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect went to the restaurant to meet with his wife, to discuss the terms of their divorce, Major Susan Cotter said at a media briefing, and the wife’s boyfriend was also there.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of anyone involved, but said the husband is 61 years old, the boyfriend was 40, and the wife is 29, TV station KTRK reported.

Investigators say the trio sat and talked for 20 minutes, then the husband got up and stormed out of the restaurant.

“The conversation, we’re told, did not go well,” Cotter said.

Moments later, the husband came back inside with a gun and opened fire.

Several rounds struck the boyfriend, killing him, Cotter said. The man tried to shoot his wife as well, but missed.

He fired 13 shots in total, according to officials.

As deputies made their way to the scene, they were given a description of the husband’s vehicle. They spotted it in a nearby parking lot, Cotter said, but when they approached, the man got out and shot himself.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“We don’t expect him to survive,” Cotter said.

