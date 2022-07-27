Douglas County property tax deadline extended until August 1

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Treasurer announced Wednesday that taxpayers have until midnight of August 1 to pay the second half of their property taxes in order to avoid paying a delinquent interest penalty.

According to a press release, all Treasurers’ Customer Service Centers (except downtown) will be open until 4:30 p.m. on August 1 to accommodate taxpayers wishing to pay in person.

You may also use the drop boxes at each Customer Service Center if paying by check.

If you choose to pay by mail, you must ensure a U.S. Postal Service postmark of midnight or earlier, dated August 1, 2022, to avoid a delinquent interest penalty. Using the payment coupon and envelope provided will help to ensure faster processing of the payment, according to the Douglas County Treasurer.

You also have the option to pay online. E-checks can be used for FREE or you can choose to use a credit card for a convenience fee.

If you have questions regarding property tax payments, call (402) 444-7103 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Treasurer's Customer Service Center locations are as follows:

North CSC, 4606 N. 56th Street, Suite 102

South CSC, 4202 S. 50th Street

Midtown CSC, 411 N. 84th Street

Maple CSC, 15335 W Maple Road, Suite 102

Millard CSC, 5730 S. 144th Street

