‘General Hospital’: Laura Wright Shuts Down Rumors She’s Leaving

Laura Wright is one of General Hospital ‘s leading ladies. Since 2005, Wright has played Carly Corinthos; a famous vixen turned heroine. While Carly is a main focus of the ABC soap opera, fans have become worried after rumors circulate that Wright is leaving.

General Hospital star Laura Wright I Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Laura Wright says she’s not leaving ‘General Hospital’

Wright is the fourth actor to play the iconic Carly on General Hospital. Sarah Joy Brown, Tamara Braun, and Jennifer Bransford were Wright’s predecessors. Each woman brought something different to the character and, after their departures, had successful careers.

Wright’s been playing Carly for 16 years, the longest out of all the actors . While fans have a love/hate relationship with the character, they have to admit Wright is a phenomenal actor. In recent weeks, rumors have circulated that Wright is leaving the show.

Fans immediately became worried and began bombarding Wright on Twitter , asking if the rumors were true. Well, Wright finally put the rumors to rest by replying, “Oh, jeez. No, I’m not leaving.”

Laura Wright has been playing Carly Corinthos since 2005

Wright is an established actor in soap operas . Her first daytime TV role was on Loving/The City . After The City ‘s cancellation in March 1997, she joined Guiding Light that August as Cassie Layne. Cassie was the half-sister of iconic heroine Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer).

Wright’s portrayal of Cassie made her a hit, and fans loved the character. Cassie had many memorable storylines, including her feud with Dinah Marler (Gina Tognoni) and her romance with Prince Richard Winslow (Bradley Cole). On November 3, 2005, Wright made her final appearance as Cassie, who was later recast with Nicole Forester. One day later, Wright made her debut as Carly on General Hospital .

The actor had big shoes to fill, but Wright quickly won the audience’s approval with her performances. During her 16-year run, Wright earned seven Daytime Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and took the award in 2011.

What’s next for Calry Corinthos on ‘General Hospital’?

Wright’s character Carly continues to be front and center on General Hospital . Recently, Carly faced a huge financial downfall after losing her shares in the Metro Court. Although Carly’s sad to be leaving her job, she’s confident things will look up. However, more trouble is on the way.

Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) girlfriend Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is pregnant. However, speculation is Willow will have other health problems that put her and her baby’s lives at risk. The only way to save Willow is if she gets a donation from a biological parent.

Carly knows that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s biological mother. But Carly and Nina are enemies, and Carly feels it’s in everybody’s best interest to keep Willow’s maternity a secret. Yet, Carly will have no choice but to reveal the truth when Willow takes a turn for the worse.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Willow’s Illness Forces Carly to Come Clean