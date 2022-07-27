ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 2 inches of rain fell in Colorado Springs Tuesday with more to come

By Alex O'Brien
 3 days ago
Several days of rainy weather in Colorado have led to flash flooding. Tuesday was no exception, especially along the urban corridor of I-25 between Monument, through Colorado Springs and to the north side of Pueblo.

Rain Reports in southern Colorado July 26, 2022:

Colorado Springs - Powers & Astrozon2.50"

Colorado Springs - near Penrose Park1.92"

Colorado Springs - Powers & Carefree1.85"

Colorado Springs - near Voyager and North Gate1.83"

Calhan1.80"

Fountain - near John Metcalf Memorial Park1.05"

Pueblo West0.94"

Creede0.6"

The convective bursts of heavy rain on top of saturated soil allow for runoff and flash flooding. This created dangerous driving conditions. Two people were rescued from a flooded underpass in Pueblo on Tuesday.

Stranded or submerged vehicles were reported in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

El Paso County radar estimated rainfall and storm reports Tuesday:

Pueblo radar estimated rainfall and storm reports Tuesday:

There is more rain to come. Widespread moderate to heavy rain will impact southern Colorado on Thursday and Friday. The region has a moderate risk of excessive rainfall, meaning flash flooding is likely.

Stay weather aware and be alert to your surroundings. If you drive up to a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.

