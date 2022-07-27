ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NY

Sweet Corn Ice Cream is back by popular demand for the Eden Corn Festival

By Mike Randall
 3 days ago
EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Randy Fenton of the Main Street Ice Cream in Hamburg is whipping up a batch of Sweet Corn Ice Cream for the Eden Corn Festival. The hand-crafted, sweet treat will return for the second year by popular demand.

Randy says "It was a pretty Big deal...and being the first time making it commercial like that to supply that much at one time...it took a lot on our end to make that happen."

It was worth the effort according to the man who invented the sweet corn ice cream recipe, corn expert and farmer Matt Agle. He says "We ran out last year and Randy had to make some more."

After the corn leaves the farm, it is prepped at the Pilot Light Pub in Eden by owner Andrew Felschow. "I'm shaving off the cob, roasting it for about 10-15 minutes until it's lightly brown...and then puréeing it."

Proceeds from the Sweet Corn Ice Cream sales help support the Eden Chamber of Commerce and Eden businesses, according to chamber spokesperson Becca Cerne. She says "We really appreciate how everyone was able to come together, it's being grown in our community, it's being processed in our community...it's being made here and it's going to be sold here."

The Eden Corn Festival runs August 4th -7th. All the details are at their website.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

