State rests in drug overdose death cases

Lima Police Department Detective Sean Neidemire testified Wednesday in the trial of Michael Pasterchik. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — The state of Ohio on Wednesday rested its case against a Lima man who is alleged to have provided the illicit drugs that led to the overdose deaths of two young Allen County women in 2020.

Defense attorney Steven Chamberlain said at the conclusion of the state’s case that he is uncertain if he will call any witnesses in the trial of Michael Pasterchik when jurors return Thursday morning. If no evidence is presented by the defense the trial will resume with closing arguments from attorneys, followed by jury deliberations.

Pasterchik, 30, is on trial in connection with the overdose deaths of Jennifer Moyer on April 25, 2020, and Jessica Judy in September of that year. He is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and single counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants and corrupting another with drugs.

While the bulk of testimony during the trial’s opening day on Tuesday centered around Moyer’s death, circumstances surrounding the death of Judy dominated Wednesday’s proceedings.

Jurors heard from a man who said he was Judy’s boyfriend at the time of her death, an admitted drug addict who said he accompanied the 34-year-old woman to an alley near Freedom Elementary School in Lima on the evening of Sept. 12, 2020, to buy drugs. He said Judy had made arrangements to purchase heroin from a man she called “Mikey” in an alley near the Meat City convenience store.

He said Judy purchased $40 worth of heroin from a man whom he did not see and that the couple snorted some of the drugs when they returned to a home on North Main Street that evening. He testified that several hours later, at approximately 3 a.m., he attempted to awaken Judy, “but she wouldn’t wake up.”

A 911 call was placed and first responders soon arrived at the residence, he told jurors. Judy was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by first responders and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Under cross-examination by Chamberlain, the man said he was aware that Judy was addicted to drugs, particularly to opiates that include heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Jurors later heard, via video, a similar story of Judy’s drug purchase from the defendant himself. With Lima Police Department Detective Sean Neidemire on the witness stand, prosecutors played portions of a jailhouse interview the detective had conducted with Pasterchik in October 2020, approximately a month after Judy’s death.

In the interview, Pasterchik told Neidemire he made two drug sales to Judy on the date in question and admitted dealing drugs to support his own gram-a-day fentanyl habit.

Police took Pasterchik’s phone into evidence following his arrest, Neidemire testified. LPD Detective Kent Miller, a specialist in the forensic extraction of cell phone data, said he analyzed mobile phones belonging to Moyer, Judy and Pasterchik.

Neidemire said Miller’s report of data taken from Pasterchik’s phone revealed Facebook messages between Judy and Pasterchik describing a place to meet for the alleged drug transaction.

There were no phone conversations detected between Pasterchik and Moyer.

Jurors also heard on Thursday from Dr. Cynthia Beisser, a retired forensic pathologist with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Beisser testified she performed and/or oversaw autopsies of Moyer and Judy and determined that both women died of combined drug overdoses.

In Moyer’s the cause of death was ruled to be from a combination of fentanyl and chemicals found in aerosol cans of “Dust Off.” Judy’s death was ruled a result of a combination of fentanyl and heroin.