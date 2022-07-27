ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Charlotte man sentenced for MI Capitol bomb threat

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yx7yZ_0gvFp4MV00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will spend one year in jail.

In January, Michael Varrone, 49, was charged in Lansing’s 54-A District Court on the following:

  • Two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony
  • One count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony

In June, Varrone pleaded guilty to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device.

Judge James Jamo sentenced Varrone on Wednesday to 365 days in the Ingham County Jail with no possibility of early release and three years of probation.

Additionally, Varrone must also undergo mental health treatment.

“Threatening the lives and safety of our elected officials and innocent bystanders is deplorable,” said Nessel.  “We treat every instance as a serious threat and will prosecute those who perpetrate such crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Dec. 12, Varrone called the Michigan House of Representatives six times and on one occasion threatened the life of Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family members, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 7, Varrone telephoned a control operator at the Capitol complex and said everyone needed to evacuate because the Capitol was going to explode.

The employee reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police state properties security officers stationed at the Capitol.

Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and determined there was no threat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Charlotte, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Michigan State Police#Mi Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy