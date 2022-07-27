Charlotte man sentenced for MI Capitol bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will spend one year in jail.

In January, Michael Varrone, 49, was charged in Lansing’s 54-A District Court on the following:

Two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony

One count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony

In June, Varrone pleaded guilty to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device.

Judge James Jamo sentenced Varrone on Wednesday to 365 days in the Ingham County Jail with no possibility of early release and three years of probation.

Additionally, Varrone must also undergo mental health treatment.

“Threatening the lives and safety of our elected officials and innocent bystanders is deplorable,” said Nessel. “We treat every instance as a serious threat and will prosecute those who perpetrate such crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Dec. 12, Varrone called the Michigan House of Representatives six times and on one occasion threatened the life of Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family members, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 7, Varrone telephoned a control operator at the Capitol complex and said everyone needed to evacuate because the Capitol was going to explode.

The employee reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police state properties security officers stationed at the Capitol.

Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and determined there was no threat.

