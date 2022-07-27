ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Lakes, WI

86 arrests made at Country Thunder, including 3 child abuse charges

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMyi5_0gvFomNx00

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — Eighty-six arrests were made at the four-day music festival Country Thunder, including three child abuse charges, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The country music festival took place in the Village of Twin Lakes last week July 21-24. This year, the festival expected more than 40,000 people to attend.

Among the 86 offenses recorded by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department were three child abuse charges.

Below are the following offenses the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department recorded at Country Thunder:

Total County Ordinance Citations – 60

Underage Alcohol Violation – 37

Obstructing/Resisting an Officer – 4

Disorderly Conduct – 8

Trespass to Land – 2

Possession of Marijuana – 1

Identification Card Violation – 1

Theft-2

Defraud Recreational Facility-5

Uniform Traffic Citations – 1

Operate Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, 1st Offense – 1

Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 16

Disorderly Conduct – 7

Obstructing Officer-1

Resisting an Officer – 5

Hit and Run-1

Theft-1

Criminal Damage to Property-1

Felony Criminal Arrests-9

Child Abuse- Intentionally Cause Harm to Child-3

Bail Jumping – 2

Substantial Battery-1

Strangulation/Suffocation-1

Battery/Threats to Injure Officer-1

Second Degree Endangering Safety-1

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Twin Lakes, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Twin Lakes, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Music Festival#Alcohol#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Country Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy