NHL free agent, former 2nd overall draft pick arrested at BNA

A free agent NHL player was arrested Monday night at Nashville International Airport.

Bobby Ryan, 35, was charged with public intoxication after he was spotted on security cameras taking items from a store before leaving them on the counter and entering a BNA bar.

According to court documents, Ryan wasn't listening to officers when he was approached by them, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Metro Nashville Police Department Bobby Ryan

Police noted the second overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft couldn't stand on his own without support.

The store management for the place he took the items declined to press shoplifting charges.

Ryan has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings during his playing career.