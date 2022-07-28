ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

$50K cash bail set for Westchester mom jailed for weeks on a misdemeanor

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pfUm_0gvFoDge00

A Westchester mother who’s been behind bars for three weeks without bail on a misdemeanor charge can now be released if she can post $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Elizabeth Weinstein appeared in Briarcliff Manor court Wednesday handcuffed and wearing the white tennis outfit she was arrested in.

The hearing took more than an hour, and Weinstein repeatedly made comments that she understood the charges and was not happy with her legal representation.

News 12 was there as Briarcliff officers brought the 50-year-old to court in an unmarked police car – three weeks after she was remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail.

Weinstein put her handcuffed hands to the window to motion to us as she was taken into a closed bay for police vehicles.

Inside court, the 50-year-old mother of three told Judge Stuart Halper that she wanted to fire both of her attorneys, claiming they weren’t advocating for her.

Weinstein was remanded July 4 for a competency exam after several alleged family court restraining order violations – including one in East Hampton, where prosecutors say she was arrested for telling her kids she loved them.

Prosecutors say Weinstein refused to submit to testing behind bars last week.

The family court turned criminal case has garnered intense public scrutiny post bail reform.

“Considering these are low level misdemeanors that are non-violent, it’s quite concerning,” said Frank Hand, a legal activist and court watcher.

News 12 can’t disclose additional details about this case because family court matters are sealed the public.

Weinstein is involved in a multimillion-dollar divorce and has a court appointed legal guardian to oversees her finances.

He was in court and yelled at Weinstein’s attorneys not to involve him during the proceedings when they asked about her finances and ability to make bail.

Prosecutors say Weinstein is facing six counts of contempt in several jurisdictions, as well as bail jumping in Briarcliff.

News 12 has asked the Westchester District Attorney’s Office for information in each of Weinstein’s cases but have not yet heard back.

Her estranged husband’s attorney declines to comment on the allegations.

Weinstein has a third option to be released from jail and can pay 10% of a $75,000 partially-secured bond, which is $7,500.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says Weinstein's guardian handles her finances to post bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35w9VX_0gvFoDge00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wm73N_0gvFoDge00

Comments / 15

heather4me
3d ago

Discrimination you can't pick and choose who you give bail to especially for a misdemeanor. How come dangerous criminals are walking free but a mom trying to see her kids is locked up?

Reply(1)
13
Libsaurus Rex
2d ago

Let see, we release murders and armed repeat violent offenders on no cash bail just hours after their crime. Then they commit another violent crime within days and are released again. Can anyone figure out why this lady is still locked up?

Reply(1)
5
DIANE Mateoacosta
3d ago

what has she done to have a restraing order against her those are her kids

Reply(1)
5
