Officials: Orange County 6-hour police standoff was a misunderstanding

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 has learned that a police standoff in Orange County this past weekend seems to have been a misunderstanding.

Heavily armed police - many dressed in camouflage gear - shut down Gardnerville Road in New Hampton Sunday afternoon and ordered neighbors to stay in their homes.

State police now say it was all a misunderstanding after someone accidentally shot themselves in the leg.

When police went to retrieve the gun, they thought someone was barricading themselves inside.

The "standoff" lasted nearly six hours.Police say when they finally made entry, no one was found.

Jack Deck
3d ago

LMFAO.. A six hour misunderstanding?..Did we consult Uvade Sheriff Ruben Novalsco on this one?

