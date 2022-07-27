ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Announce Release of DE Dee Ford

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYDjw_0gvFnX8900

The 49ers announced Wednesday that the franchise is releasing defensive lineman Dee Ford.

Ford, who was traded from the Chiefs to the 49ers in March 2019, was limited in his production with the franchise due to a neck and back injury. From 2019 to ’21, Ford played in 18 games while starting two. He recorded 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and deflected one pass. In the 49ers postseason run to Super Bowl LIV, he posted four tackles and one sack.

Ford’s release does not come as a surprise. The 2018 Pro Bowler was not present at SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday as the team’s rookies and veterans reported for training camp.

49ers general manager John Lynch hinted that a change was coming regarding the defensive lineman during a team news conference on Tuesday.

“I can't tell you guys, the next couple of days they're working through some things, league, [NFLPA] and all that,” Lynch said. “But I think you guys will see a transaction. I'll leave it at that.”

When Ford joined San Francisco, he signed a five-year contract worth $85.5 million with 33.35 million guaranteed. Ford played in one game during the 2020 season and played in six last season before going on the team's injured reserve list in November.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Super Bowl Liv#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy