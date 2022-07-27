ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Mother pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby to die in Boca Raton dumpster

By Jade Jarvis
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wpbf.com

Comments / 5

Laura Grizzle
3d ago

Seven and a half years? That is what that precious baby's life is worth? Unbelievable!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Newborn Baby#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy