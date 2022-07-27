Ben Simms Signs With WME

Ben Simms Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning director and producer Ben Simms has signed with WME.

Simms’s experience behind the camera spans a number of unscripted and interactive projects.

Most recently, he earned an Emmy Award (Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program) for his work directing and producing Netflix’s interactive program You vs. Wild: Out Cold. The project, which premiered in 2021, consists of a high-stakes choose-your-own-adventure story that takes viewers along with Bear Grylls after a plane crash causes him to lose his memory.

Simms also directed and executive produced WWE and Netflix’s interactive special Escape the Undertaker, which also premiered last year.

Simms is currently in production on season 7 of Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Nat Geo and Disney+.

He was previously nominated for two Primetime Emmys for his work on You vs. Wild (Outstanding Original Interactive Program – 2019) and Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Outstanding Structured Reality Program – 2021). He also earned a DGA nomination in 2022 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

“I’m super excited to be joining WME. The team has incredible global reach and I look forward to doing big things with them,” Simms told Deadline in a statement.

He will continue to be represented by the law firm Weintraub Tobin.