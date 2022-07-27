Kendall County could save $1 million by paying Kane County to house its detainees

Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The move to no-cash bail in Illinois has the Kane and Kendall County sheriff’s offices working on consolidating their jails, in a move that could save at least $1 million.

The Kendall County jail is already operating well below its 203-bed capacity, said Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Briars.

“Trying to see what the best plan is and the best way to — with fiscal responsibility in mind — to try and address the needs of both Kane County and Kendall County,” Briars said.

If the county boards approve the agreement, Briars said they could move the Kendall detainees to the Kane County Jail in December. Kendall County would pay Kane County to house inmates.

Kane County said it would work to hire Kendall sheriff’s deputies to work in the jail.

The move could save Kendall County at least $1 million in the first year of consolidation, Briars said.

Court appearances would be done online, or detainees would be transferred from the Kane County Courthouse to the Kendall County Courthouse.

