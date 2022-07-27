WATCH: BPD bodycam video shows suspect firing shots at officers early Sunday

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police have released bodycam video of an incident from early Sunday during which a suspect fired shots at officers.

The incident occurred at East North and Orange Streets when officers responded to a call an encountered an armed suspect fleeing who fired rounds at police.

The suspect, 36 year old Shariff L. Shadwick of Buffalo, was arrested by Central district police officers within a few blocks of where the shots fired took place.

A loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson and a loaded .9mm Glock 17 with a high capacity extended magazine were recovered.

One officer returned fire in the encounter and no injuries resulted.

Shadwick has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree as well as obstructing governmental administration.

"This dangerous trend continues to show that previously convicted felons have no fear of the criminal justice system, are willing to carry handguns illegally, and are not afraid to use them against members of our community and police officers," said BPD Commissioner Joseph gramaglia. "A much stronger stance needs to be taken against those that are driving the violence in our community. I would like to commend the work of Buffalo police officers for taking this individual into custody without further incident.”

Shadwick is scheduled to return on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, Shadwick faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.