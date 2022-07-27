Guo appeal rejected again; murder conviction stands

Photo credit Getty Images

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has declined to reconsider an earlier ruling, meaning Guo's capital murder conviction stands.

In 1988, Guo raped and strangled Katherine Bascone of Highland Park, leaving her in a vegetative state.

There wasn't any such thing as DNA testing then, and the statute or limitations ran out before police could link Guo to the case. So the evidence from the crime was sealed and sat on a shelf until 2018 when Bascone died.

Because capital murder has no statute of limitations, prosecutors were able to open evidence from the 1988 case. DNA tied the case of Guo to Bascone's 1988 attack. Doctors were able to link the death to the 1988 injuries, allowing prosecutors to go after Guo for capital murder.

A jury convicted Guo. The sentence was an automatic life without parole. Legal experts say the decision by the CCA was the last chance Guo had.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD