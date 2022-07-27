QB rotation, rookie receivers—stories from Day 1

Photo credit Ben Tenuta/93.7 The Fan

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at the opening of training camp he wouldn’t micro-manage the quarterbacks. After keeping the same rotation with the QBs as in mini-camp and OTAs, here is what Tomlin said after.

“I saw good work and attentiveness and good communication,” Tomlin said. “We are crawling. I can tell you guys some things, but it’s the early portion of the process. I appreciate their attentiveness and professionalism. They will continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”

Each of the first three quarterbacks got four passing only reps on the first 11-on-11 period.

Mitch Trubisky

• Threw incomplete on what appeared to be a miscommunication with Najee Harris

• Threw incomplete, low to Chase Claypool on about a 10-yard pattern

• Threw incomplete in a crowd

• Completed to Claypool on a curl route on a nice throw

Mason Rudolph

• Complete on a check-down to Benny Snell

• Complete to Kevin Rader in the flat

• Complete to Anthony Miller, who made a one-handed catch in the flat

• Complete to Jeremy McNichols

Kenny Pickett

• Complete to McNichols on a check-down

• Incomplete to Jace Sternberger on a cross

• Incomplete to Jaylen Warren on a check-down

• Complete to Tyler Snead on a check-down

The other series, the quarterbacks rotated with running and passing plays. Trubisky had the longest completion, around a 50-yard reception on the sidelines by rookie George Pickens.

Photo credit Ben Tenuta/93.7 The Fan

“I kind of went deep and Cam (Sutton) was playing off and Mitch gave me a chance and I made a play,” Pickens said. “I told myself I’m not dropping it, even if I fell into some rocks.”

Pickett threw about a 30-yard cross to Anthony Miller in his best throw of the day. Pickett also had the only interception of the day, picked by Carlins Platel, a rookie free agent corner from South Carolina.

Austin flashes

Tomlin said what makes rookie fourth-round pick Calvin Austin special is his speed, he flashed some of that on a near busted play. Rudolph had to corral a high snap on what was supposed to be a quick screen to Austin. Because the timing of the play was disrupted, Austin was a little further downfield when he ended up catching the pass from Rudolph and sprinted down the sideline untouched showing off his burst.

“It’s important to show my speed anything I get on the field. It is one of the main factors of my game that I will have to continually show,” Austin said. “I got out, but I didn’t even put on the afterburners. If somebody was closer, I had another gear or two left.”

“Sometimes people ask how fast I run, I say if someone is close, I just run faster.”

Asked if he is the fastest guy on the team-‘I didn’t say anything’ and then he smiled and nodded yes.

Diontae Skips

Diontae Johnson said before practice it would be a day-to-day decision if he would practice full. On Day 1, he didn’t do team drills, but did do individual. It mirrored what TJ Watt did last year at camp looking for a new contract.

“I acknowledge that he was less than a 100% participant. We will continue to manage the circumstance. My energy and focus is on those that are participating. I think that’s the appropriate mindset to have.”

Asked if he’s concerned about it.

“Absolutely not.”

Adding others will get increased rep opportunities and thinks a number of players will take advantage of that.

A Spare and a Pair

On Wednesday, Tomlin worked Robert Spillane in a rotation with expected starters Devin Bush and Myles Jack at middle linebacker. The Steelers head coach calls it ‘a spare and a pair’ and he does it at other positions including cornerback.

“It’s not necessarily the three guys working in group one, sometimes you are just thinning the herd to make sure that the guys in the second and third groups aren’t sharing reps,” Tomlin said. “They got a lot to learn and a lot to show us the more opportunities they get are significant.”

So the immediate read of the situation might be a player has moved up to get first team reps, but Tomlin says it’s just a way for guys trying to make the team to get more opportunities behind them.

Injuries

Larry Ogunjobi, DL-Tomlin said they are just managing the foot injury

Miles Killebrew, DB/special teams-pec injury, will monitor

TD Moultry, LB-cramps, doesn’t appear serious

Thank you fans

Photo credit 93.7 The Fan

“Really excited about getting started today, this team developmental process,” Tomlin said. “Doing it in this environment in front of our fans makes it doubly special. I’ve been coming here a long time. It’s not something that I take for granted. It’s something that is appreciated. Their presence aids in the team development, the fun and the competition component of what it is we are doing.”

“We are appreciative. We hope they keep coming.”