Man connected to deadly shooting in South Valley charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting victim has now been charged in connection to a deadly road rage incident. On July 17, deputies found Izaiah Bolah and Lesley Bolagh with gunshot wounds to their heads inside of a car near Coal and Dartmouth. Lesley was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. A child was also in the car and had minor injuries.

Izaiah told police someone shot at them while they were driving near Isleta and Bridge. When asked if he or his passenger fired back, he told them no. A witness told deputies that Izaiah fired first. Another witness showed deputies a surveillance video that allegedly showed Izaiah dumping a gun in their business’s parking lot.

Lesley’s brother told investigators that Izaiah asked him and his mother to tell police Lesley owned and fired the gun. Izaiah is charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who shot and killed Lesley.

