ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man connected to deadly shooting in South Valley charged

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVqOD_0gvFiGY500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting victim has now been charged in connection to a deadly road rage incident. On July 17, deputies found Izaiah Bolah and Lesley Bolagh with gunshot wounds to their heads inside of a car near Coal and Dartmouth. Lesley was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. A child was also in the car and had minor injuries.

Deming man accused of murdering son-in-law

Izaiah told police someone shot at them while they were driving near Isleta and Bridge. When asked if he or his passenger fired back, he told them no. A witness told deputies that Izaiah fired first. Another witness showed deputies a surveillance video that allegedly showed Izaiah dumping a gun in their business’s parking lot.

Lesley’s brother told investigators that Izaiah asked him and his mother to tell police Lesley owned and fired the gun. Izaiah is charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who shot and killed Lesley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Isleta Village Proper, NM
South Valley, NM
Crime & Safety
City
South Valley, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dartmouth#Deming#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy