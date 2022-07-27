SDSU women finalize non-conference schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday.

The Jackrabbits’ schedule is highlighted by five non-conference home games, a challenging tournament field in the Bahamas and a meeting with South Carolina, the reigning NCAA national champion, in Sioux Falls.

SDSU will host Southwest Minnesota State in exhibition action November 2 at Frost Arena before officially opening the season with a trio of home games against Creighton (Nov. 7), Lehigh (Nov. 11) and Mississippi State (Nov. 14).

State will play three games in the Bahamas as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Nov. 19-21. Opening-round matchups are yet to be announced, but the field includes Gonzaga, Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA. Gonzaga (round two), Louisville (Final Four), Tennessee (Sweet 16) and Texas (Elite Eight) were all NCAA Tournament participants last season while Marquette (round three) and UCLA (semifinals) joined SDSU in the WNIT. The Jackrabbits beat UCLA twice in 2021-22, first on Nov. 27 at the Gulf Coast Showcase and again on March 31 in the WNIT semifinal at Frost Arena.

Following the trip to the Bahamas, the Jackrabbits will make a two-game road trip west to Washington State (Nov. 28) and Montana State (Nov. 30). The team will then return to Brookings to host Northern Iowa Dec. 3 at Frost. SDSU will play Kansas State in a neutral-site contest at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Dec. 10, UT Martin at home Dec. 12 and wrap up the non-conference season with South Carolina Dec. 15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Summit League schedule along with game times will be announced at a later date. Season tickets that cover all Jackrabbit men’s and women’s basketball home games start at $150 and are currently available through the Jackrabbit Ticket Office and online at JackrabbitTickets.com.