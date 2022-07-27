Augusta’s first rage room is all the rage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dahman’s Revenge is a woman and veteran-owned business and it’s also Augusta’s first rage room.

“A rage room is different rooms that you come in and blow off some steam, depending on the package that you buy, you sign a waiver, we put you in protective gear, and you set up those items, you can throw them, smash them, we have various weapons, from golf clubs to crowbars, baseball bats, sledge hammers, and rubber mallets,” said CEO, Kelsi Dammann.

Dahman’s Revenge has several rooms built for you to smash objects in a safe environment to release stress and have a good time.

“It’s also designed for fun. We not only have where you smash things but we also have a paint room where you can fling paint all over each other, a canvas, or the whole entire room,” said Kelsi.

The whole process is meant to be therapeutic.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important temper tantrums are to us. So, having the ability to come, release emotional aggression, or steam like from work, it’s necessary to let it out in a safe way where you’re not hurting anybody else or yourself,” said Owner, Rhina Dammann.

“Once you hear that first smash or first break, it feels great, especially when you’re not the one who has to clean it up,” said Kelsi.

Since the business has opened, there’s been a positive response from the community.

“The community has given us excellent response, excellent feedback and we’re very grateful, we’ve had some repeat customers, which we love to see because it lets us know we’re on the right path,” said Kelsey.

And for people trying out the experience for the first time, it’s an experience like no other.

“We’ve had people that start really timid, to people that are like ‘I didn’t realize I needed this so much, this is the best cardio I’ve had, I can’t wait to bring my grandma, we get a full range of emotions, honestly,” said Rhina.

So if you’re looking to blow of steam, have a good time, or just get a little messy, then Dahman’s Revenge may be just what you’re looking for.



















