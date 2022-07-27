Veteran DL Tyson Alualu ‘just being smart’ in going on PUP to start Steelers camp

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, 35-year-old Tyson Alualu has become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ oldest player.

Thirteen seasons in the NFL has brought the veteran defensive lineman a level of savvy that allows him to shut himself down for the start of training camp.

Alualu on Tuesday was placed on the physically unable to perform list because of swelling in a knee that took place over spring workouts.

“There’s just the mentality of always feeling like I can play through anything, and you kind of have to find the balance of ‘I’m able to push through it,’ but at the same time being smart so you don’t have those bad setbacks,” Alualu said Wednesday from Saint Vincent. “It’s probably the coaches holding me back, just being smart to where I am not kind of pushing my limits to where something worse might happen.”

Alaulu watched Wednesday’s first practice of camp from the sidelines. Players who report to camp with an existing injury go onto the PUP list, which allows certain roster flexibility should the injury linger into the start of the season.

That is not expected to be the case with Alualu, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. And Alualu expects to get antsy if he’s still on PUP when the games begin.

“I am always trying to do everything I can to be on the field and be there for my teammates,” he said. “I just want to be held accountable.”

Alualu is coming off the first significant injury of an NFL career that began in 2010. He suffered a broken ankle early during a Week 2 game last season.

“My ankle is (good); I haven’t had any issues,” Alualu said Wednesday. “I’ve been trying to work it out and it’s back to where I can do drills and do things without even thinking about it. So maybe from that aspect it’s a little frustrating that I have to deal with this knee, but I’m just kind of trusting the process.”

Alualu is in a mix for playing time behind All Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, along with newly-signed Larry Ogunjobi, second-year Isaiahh Loudermilk, last year’s fill in Chris Wormley, rookie third-round pick DeMarvin Leal and veteran tackle Montravius Adams.

