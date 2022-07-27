Water main break knocks out service for hundreds in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN — Water service has been temporarily suspended for hundreds of Lynn Haven residents while crews repair a broken water main. Water service will be restored once all repairs are made, city officials said.

Once service is restored, a precautionary water boil notice will be in effect for all residents on East 25th Street, East 26th Street, Shadow Ridge Court, Kimberly Drive, Carrie Lane, Jason Lane, Lori Lane, Krystal Lane, Timbers Crossing, Cassandra Lane and Jeffery Lane.

City officials advise that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled at a rolling boil of one minute. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological samples confirm the water is safe to drink. The results should be available within 48 to 72 hours, city officials said. Questions should be directed to the city's Utility Department at 850-265-0087.