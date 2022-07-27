ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Water main break knocks out service for hundreds in Lynn Haven

By The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKGd5_0gvFfNGR00

LYNN HAVEN — Water service has been temporarily suspended for hundreds of Lynn Haven residents while crews repair a broken water main. Water service will be restored once all repairs are made, city officials said.

Once service is restored, a precautionary water boil notice will be in effect for all residents on East 25th Street, East 26th Street, Shadow Ridge Court, Kimberly Drive, Carrie Lane, Jason Lane, Lori Lane, Krystal Lane, Timbers Crossing, Cassandra Lane and Jeffery Lane.

Offshore outfall:Panama City Beach offshore outfall will be first of its kind. Where the project stands.

Inside BayROC:Bay law enforcement using cameras, other tech to monitor crime in real time

City officials advise that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled at a rolling boil of one minute. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological samples confirm the water is safe to drink. The results should be available within 48 to 72 hours, city officials said. Questions should be directed to the city's Utility Department at 850-265-0087.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Service#Crime#Urban Construction#Utility Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy