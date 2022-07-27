London's Kade Budd named Player of the Year on 3A TSWA All-State Baseball Team

The rewards from London's Class 3A state championship continued Wednesday with senior pitcher Kade Budd earning Player of the Year honors on the 2022 Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.

Budd, a Tyler Junior College commit, was also a first-team selection after finishing 10-2 with a 0.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 88 innings as the Pirates won their first state title in program history.

Budd was joined by London co-coaches Albert Amaya and Kevin Carr, who were selected as Coaches of the Year.

Twelve other Coastal Bend athletes joined Budd on the TSWA all-state team.

Bishop senior outfielder and UTSA signee Tye Odom was a first-team selection after hitting .481 with 42 runs and 44 RBI.

London catcher Jayden Martinez and Banquete designated hitter Mason Vasquez earned second-team honors.

London's Landon Salinas shared third-team honors at first base with Yoakum's Brayden Goode and Franklin's Cort Lowry.

Bishop second baseman Brian Buchanan and Banquete reliever Nate Herrera also earned spots on the third team.

Earning honorable mention were Odem's Marcus Martinez (third base) and Kyle Castaneda (outfield), followed by London shortstop Mason Jacob, Banquete pitcher Mark Lopez, Taft pitcher Joshua Suarez and Falfurrias second baseman Patrick Nunez.

