Salt Lake CC forward Jaquan Scott commits to Mississippi State basketball, Chris Jans

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
STARKVILLE — Jaquan Scott, a forward out of Salt Lake Community College, committed to Mississippi State men's basketball Wednesday. He is the second commit to Chris Jans’ 2023 class.

Scott received offers from Cincinnati, Houston, NC State, Texas A&M, TCU and West Virginia.

ELMHURST AND MJ: How the Bulls dynasty helped pave way for Chris Jans

Scott averaged 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in his lone season with the Bruins. He is 6-foot-8 and a native of Arlington, Texas. Scott was a three-star player out of TLAP Sports Academy, per 247Sports.

Scott joins Gai Chol, a 7-foot center out of Georgia, in the upcoming class for MSU.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

