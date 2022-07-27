Top cinnamon rolls | Late-summer shows | Find fair food favs

Where to find your favorite State Fair foods

Perhaps you've endured this late-summer Hoosier inconvenience: Your brain is demanding a deep-fried Oreo or a blooming onion or whatever, but you don't know which stand is serving it. Worry not: Our dining reporter has broken down the favorites by vendor.

10 big late-summer shows

We're reaping the benefits of Mötley Crüe, Wu-Tang Clan, the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and several other major concerts and festivals that are set for the next few months. You don't want to miss these.

When Indy hosted Wrestlemania

Take a look back at the matchups and stars of April 5, 1992, when Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and "Macho Man" Randy Savage unleashed their, shall we say, personalities on the city. It calls back to Indy's storied pro wrestling history and makes us ask if WWE will bring a massive event like that here again. (For subscribers.)

Top spots to find cinnamon rolls

What did summer fellow Chloe McGowan do when she moved to Indy and craved a cinnamon roll? She proposed writing a story about the search. (Smart, right? What's even better is that her desk is next to mine.) Here are some that Hoosiers suggested and her ratings of each. (For subscribers.)

Review: Chris Stapleton might be best 2022 show

The singer and his band bowled over pop culture reporter Rory Appleton at Ruoff. He described Stapleton's belting scream as "at once piercing and tender — like he could sing bluegrass at a metal volume and vice-versa." Here are his favorite parts and realization that Stapleton might not have even been at his best.

9 top restaurants worth a drive

Within a one- to two-hour drive are places that serve Wagyu beef with toasted sourdough and homemade butter, Smoking Goose bacon-wrapped prawns, and cookies with painted flowers so lovely they could hang on a wall. This list will have you planning your next day trip around an amazing meal. (For subscribers.)

