Texas Tech's Austin McNamara named to Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

By From Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara was named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.

The award is given out annually to the nation's top college punter in the FBS. The preseason watch list was released on Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council.

This marks the third straight year McNamara has been named to the preseason watch list. He is one of 49 candidates on the initial list. Semifinalists are scheduled to be announced on Nov. 8.

McNamara set the program record for single-season punting average of 48.2. He totaled 2,023 yards on 42 punt attempts. The Gilbert, Ariz., native also set the FBS record of eight punts of at least 50 yards in a single game in the Nov. 20 contest against Oklahoma State.

Men's golf

The Texas Tech men's golf team announced the addition of South Carolina transfer Jack Wall on Wednesday.

Wall earned PING All-Southeast Region honors from the Golf Coaches Association during his junior year with the Gamecocks. He posted a scoring average of 70.40 for the season and had three top-5 finishes.

During his sophomore year, Wall had a scoring average of 73.41 through nine events. Wall will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Texas Tech University
