Naples man arrested in July shooting faces new charges after assaulting deputy

A Naples man arrested earlier this month faces new charges, accused of assaulting a deputy at Naples Jail Center.

Eugene Teter, 64, in custody following a July 9 incident, was arrested again Tuesday after security footage indicated he assaulted a deputy Monday, according to his arrest report.

According to the affidavit, a deputy assigned to the medical housing unit, was asked to escort Teter for medical treatment, regarding a psychological evaluation.

Teter asked the deputy for a shirt and a pair of shoes, but when the deputy opened the cell to give Teter some instructions, he lunged at the deputy, shoving him in the chest, according to his arrest report.

He then continued to grab the deputy's vest, the report says.

The deputy brought Teter closer to him and redirected the inmate to the ground. He continued to resist the deputy's efforts to place him in handcuffs, reports indicate.

Teter was then punched twice in the chest.

Two deputies arrived and helped place Teter in handcuffs.

Teter was charged with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Previous arrest

Deputies responded July 9 to the 15000 block of Wildflower Circle in response to shots being fired from inside one of the homes in the area.

The caller, a next-door neighbor told deputies Teter fired his weapon from his porch, striking his own car.

When deputies arrived at his home and knocked, Teter shouted and fired two rounds through the front door, according to that arrest report.

Deputies then set a perimeter and SWAT agents arrived on scene, reports indicate.

Agents attempted to make contact with Teter, who in response fired several more rounds through the front door, according to the report.

One of those bullets struck a car's windshield across the street.

Members of the SWAT team apprehended Teter and transported to an area hospital to treat injuries sustained during the standoff.

At the time, he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on an officer or firefighter and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He's next due in court Aug. 1.

