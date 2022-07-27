ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Trubisky Is Already Disappointing Steelers Fans

By Reporters
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Lou Sassel
2d ago

Geez give the guy a chance it’s the first practice. Maybe encourage him cause he’s gonna be the starter

Isis2012 E
2d ago

What was the point in the Steelers picking up Trubisky, when they could've gone after a QB starter like Wilson, Garoppolo etc?

The Next Episode
2d ago

Steelers should have signed Wilson instead of Trubisky neither Mason or Mitch are starting QBs on the pro level. Mitch will be the starter come week 1 but I assure you Kenny will be the starter by mid season. If the Steelers would have signed Wilson then we wouldn't be in a QB battle

