Mitchell Trubisky Is Already Disappointing Steelers Fans

www.thebiglead.com
Lou Sassel
2d ago
Geez give the guy a chance it’s the first practice. Maybe encourage him cause he’s gonna be the starter
Reply(2)
15
Isis2012 E
2d ago
What was the point in the Steelers picking up Trubisky, when they could've gone after a QB starter like Wilson, Garoppolo etc?
Reply(1)
8
The Next Episode
2d ago
Steelers should have signed Wilson instead of Trubisky neither Mason or Mitch are starting QBs on the pro level. Mitch will be the starter come week 1 but I assure you Kenny will be the starter by mid season. If the Steelers would have signed Wilson then we wouldn't be in a QB battle
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen Walters
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Comments / 18