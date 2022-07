Jim Ned lands three players on Class 3A all-state baseball team

Blaine Palmer and two other Jim Ned players, plus Early’s Riley Hill, were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team, which was announced Wednesday.

Palmer was a third team pick as a pitcher. The senior was 9-2 with a 1.65 ERA for the Indians. The Abilene Christian signee struck out 128 and walked 17 in 7 ⅓ innings.

Palmer, the District 6-3A co-pitcher of the year, threw a perfect game against Merkel. He was part of the Reporter-News’ All-Big Country Baseball Team’s starting rotation.

Braden Lewis, Hagan Headrick and Riley were all honorable mention selections on the TSWA all-state team – Lewis as a catcher, Headrick at first base and Hill as an outfielder.

Lewis hit .410 with 30 RBIs. The district MVP had four errors and 10 passed balls in 178 innings behind the plate. He threw out 12 runners and picked off six more. Lewis had a .988 fielding average.

Headrick hit .380 with 26 RBIs and 24 runs. The district offensive MVP had two errors in his first season at first base and sported a .986 fielding average.

Corpus Christi London’s Kade Budd is the Class 3A player of the year. The senior was 10-2 with a 0.95 earned run average with 122 strikeouts in 88 innings in leading London to the state title. The Pirates beat Brock 16-13 in the title game.

London’s Kevin Carr and Albert Amaya are the co-coaches of the year.

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Kade Budd, Corpus Christi London, Sr.; Riekkhen Bostick, Gunter, Sr.; Isaac Villanueva, Gunter, Jr.

Reliever – Landon Anderson, White Oak, Sr.

Catcher – Kohle Kerin, Shallowater, Sr.

First baseman – Trey Oblas, Gunter, Sr.

Second baseman – Caleb Meyer, Blanco, Sr.

Shortstop – (tie) Josh Bass, Bushland, Jr.; Coby DeJesus, Diboll, Sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Ryne Abel, Lorena, Sr.; Dalton Anderson, Holliday, Sr.

Outfielders – Taber Childs, Harleton, Sr.; Sawyer Strosnider, Brock, So.; Tye Odom, Bishop, Sr.

Designated hitter – Carter Layton, Gunter, So.

Player of the year – Budd, London

Co-coaches of the year – Kevin Carr and Albert Amaya, London

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Caleb Jameson, Prairiland, Sr.; Tristan Boedeker, Brock, Sr.; Ryne Kaiser, Blanco, Sr.

Reliever – Mac Harper, Whitesboro, Jr.

Catcher – Jayden Martinez, Corpus Christi London, Sr.

First baseman – (tie) Connor Zaruba, Yoakum, Sr.; Peyton Shaffer, Brock, Sr.

Second baseman – Kade Gavina, Bushland, So.

Shortstop – Cade Dodson, Gunter, So.

Third baseman – Aldo Calvillo, Millsap, Sr.

Outfielders – Straton Malloy, Bushland, So.; Kaden Rigsby, Gunter, Sr.; Tyler Moody, Brock, Jr.

Designated hitter – Mason Vasquez, Banquete, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Barrett Kent, Pottsboro, Jr.; Chase Blackburn, Shallowater, Sr.; Blaine Palmer, Jim Ned, Sr.

Reliever – Nate Herrera, Banquete, Jr.

Catcher – (tie) Tanner Timms, Abernathy, Sr.; Brooks Carter, Shallowater, So.

First baseman – (tie) Brayden Goode, Yoakum, Sr.; Cort Lowry, Franklin, So.;

Landon Salinas, Corpus Christi London, So.

Second baseman – Brian Buchanan, Bishop, Jr.

Shortstop – Tracer Lopez, Cameron, Sr.

Third baseman – Max Kroschel, Danbury, Jr.

Outfielders – Kaleem Howard, Jacksboro, So.; Carson Morales, Diboll, Sr.; Cooper Lake, Lorena, Sr.

Designated hitter – Jackson McComis, Jacksboro, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Malcolm Brown, Redwater, Sr.; Ryan Buenger, Anderson-Shiro, Jr.; Jace Burns, Sabine, Sr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, Sr.; Jordan Duran, Tidehaven, Sr.; Landen Greene, Cameron, Jr. Conner Harborth, Marion, Sr.; Mark Lopez, Banquete, Jr.; Aaron Massie, Pottsboro, Sr.; Braden McIntire, Boyd, So.; Cannon Melban, Bushland, So.; Kadin Munson, Danbury, Sr.; Jayden Rocha, Franklin, Jr.; Eric Rogers, Boyd, soph.; Gabe Smith, Diboll, Sr.; Joshua Suarez, Taft, Jr.; Tucker Tittle, Harmony, So.

Catchers – Caleb Carrizales, Lorena, Fr.; Zachary Garcia, Tidehaven, Jr.; Dylan LaRue, Blanco, Sr.; Braden Lewis, Jim Ned, Sr.; Peyton Marchand, Holliday, Jr.; Edgar Portillo, Diboll, Jr.

First basemen – Dylan Gidney, Wall, So.; Jackson Glymph, Nacogoches Central Heights Jr.; Hagan Headrick, Jim Ned, Jr.; Gavyn Jones, White Oak,

Second basemen – Derek Cantu, Idalou, So.; Kynan Demoss, Bowie, Jr.; Cam Harris, Brock, So.; Ryan Host, Cameron, Jr.; Patrick Nunez, Falfurrias, Sr.; Ian Reyes, Caldwell, Sr.

Shortstops – Lando Belcher, Jacksboro, So.; Kameron Choate, Hooks, Jr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, Sr.; Logan Crow, Tidehaven, Sr.; Will Jackson, West Rusk, Jr.; Mason Jacob, Corpus Christi London, soph.; Devin Newsome, Blanco, Jr.; Dylan Rhoden, Franklin, Sr.; Jordan Trevino, Littlefield, Sr.; Lane Ward, Academy, Jr.; Jaxon Willis, Crane, Sr.

Third basemen – Nick Bowman, Rains, So.; Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro, Jr.; Marcus Martinez, Odem, Sr.; Tyler Puckett, White Oak, Jr.; Carson Sanders, Bowie, Jr.

Outfielders – Eric Bacon, Rains, Jr.; Cameron Baumann, Marion, Sr. Kyle Castaneda, Odem, Sr.; Grant Cox, Holliday, So.; Erik Estrada, Denver City, Jr.; Jacob Fallis, Bowie, Sr.; Lucas Guzman, Rogers, Sr.; Cole Standley, Woodville, Jr.; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood, Jr.; Riley Hill, Early, Sr.; Jaxson Jester, Pottsboro, soph.; Luke Kemp, Wall, Fr.

Designated hitters – Lucas Guzman, Rogers, Sr.; Matthew Steen, Wall, So.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Jim Ned lands three players on Class 3A all-state baseball team