New Mexico State position preview: Aggies will need first-year receivers to produce

LAS CRUCES - Wide receiver is a position where young players can make an immediate impact if the situation is right.

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia called the Aggies receiver group the best offensive position group as the Aggies enter fall camp on Friday, starting with Trinity Valley Community College transfer Kordell David.

"Kordell David is a freak of nature," said Pavia, who will be competing for the quarterback job in fall camp.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, David is one of several receivers with the body type Aggies coaches covet. True freshman Ta'ir Brooks from Laney College is listed at 6-4, 190 pounds, Chris Bellamy from Coffeyville Community College is 6-feet, 190 pounds and returner Justice Powers is 6-4, 185 pounds.

"Kordell did some things and is physically stronger, naturally," NM State offensive coordinator Tim Beck said. "He's made a lot of progress. Receivers who can get down the field sometimes get pushed around, and he doesn't. He was a standout player (in junior college) and he's a kid we are very fortunate to get him. He's our style of guy, that southeastern Texas hard nosed kid that (head coach Jerry Kill) and I are looking for."

David had 707 yards and seven touchdowns in an Air Raid style offense last year in junior college, so it was an adjustment for him to a slower paced, more balanced offense at NM State.

"Coming in, I didn't know what to expect, but as spring went on, I got comfortable in the new system," David said.

"Out of high school, I was overlooked and I was raw and knew I had a lot to work on. I was introduced to junior college by my high school coach and from there, Division I was the goal for me. It helped me develop a lot more."

David and Pavia's junior colleges faced each other last season, with Pavia leading his New Mexico Military Institute team to a 58-28 victory over Trinity Valley during NMMI's national championship season. Pavia was 11 for 15 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns and a rushing score.

"We knew what (Pavia) can do and how talented he was," said David, who had a game high 126 receiving yards with two touchdowns against NMMI. "We couldn't wait to get here, knowing that we were coming here and playing on the same team."

Beck's offense will utilize two, three and four receivers, while also featuring the tight end position.

David, Brooks, Powers, Bellamy and returner Terrell Warner enter fall camp atop the depth chart at the X and Z receiver spots on the outside.

Bellamy is among a handful of players the Aggies have added from Coffeyville, where Kill and Beck have longstanding relationships.

"He (Bellamy) is not as fast and not as talented, but he catches other players through his work ethic," Beck said. "What also sticks out and he will get after you on the blocking side of it, where a lot of receivers are reluctant to do those things."

Warner is the leading returning player in the wide receiver room. He was second on the team last year with 38 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown.

Powers had seven receptions last year for 167 yards in eight games.

"At 6-4, Powers has an unbelievable vertical jump," Beck said. "He's not as strong as other guys, but he's making progress and he can stretch the field. We would like to to see consistency, but he's gifted athletically.

"Terrell Warner has been a good leader and has been pretty vocal."

Inside receivers

Former Missouri transfer Dominic Gicinto was on his way to a huge year last year before an early season ending wrist injury against San Diego State.

Gicinto was limited in spring practice, but is an experienced player in the slot.

Walk-on Jordin Parker climbed the depth chart at the H receiver position in spring practice and the Aggies signed Jonathan Brady from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

"(Brady) is a fast, strong route runner," Beck said. "A lot of times, receivers will come in who are fast enough, but physically not strong enough, but he's strong enough. He came from a great program and should help us in the fall.

"Parker earned a lot of people's respect. He's a tough kid, even though he's 160 pounds, dripping wet."

Tight end

The tight end position will be featured in the Aggies offense, either in the run game or through the air.

Depth will be a question mark at the position, but Kill and Beck have been high on tight end Thomaz Whitford, who had 19 receptions last year for 206 yards. Whitford proved to be a weapon in the passing game when needed, posting 88 yards against Hawaii last year.

Since spring practice, NM State added Dartmouth grad transfer JJ Jones, who had The 6-2, 220-pound Jones has 17 career receptions with 10 for 146 yards and a touchdown on an Ivy League championship team last season.

At 6-2, 220-pounds, Jones provides an athletic body to the position. Converted linebacker Eric Marsh moved to tight end during the spring and could be used in a blocking role at the line of scrimmage or at H back in the backfield. The Aggies also signed high school tight end Trevor Stephens from Lubbock, Texas.

"Trevor is a great addition and a great kid who has gotten stronger," Beck said. "He's a great example of this freshman class. They at the foundation of when we go to Conference USA."

Who is the best Aggies receiver in program history?

Hal Mumme's Air Raid offense is a bit gimmicky, but former Rio Rancho standout Chris Williams was a special player for the Aggies.

Williams holds the program record for receptions in a season (92 in 2006), most yards in a season (1,425 in 2006), most career yards (3,555 from 2005-08), most career touchdown receptions (32) and most 100-yard receiving games for a season (seven in 2006 and 2008) and a career with 18. Williams is second in career receptions with 246 before going on to a successful career in the Canadian Football League.