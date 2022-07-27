ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock tornado fund raises $435K for 227 families￼

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
The Round Rock Cares fund raised $435,000 to help residentsand businesses impacted by a tornado and storm on March 21.

The fund launched on March 25 and collected moneythrough the end April. Amy Merida, the executive director of the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, said most of the funds, $346,000, was collected withinthe first 11 days.

"It just makes you feel really great about the community that you live in," Merida said. "I just feel great about the person who says, 'I've got something I can give, here's 10 dollars.'"

Round Rock Cares is a charitable fund managed by the foundation.

A total of227 families and four businesses received funds. Merida said everyone who applied for assistance received some. The fund is no longer accepting applications as all funds have been dispersed.

Round Rock officials said the tornado and storm that hit the city caused approximately $33 million in damage to 838 residential and commercial properties. Of the properties damaged, 75% were residential and 25% were commercial. The city is still waiting for officials numbers from the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The affected neighborhoods include Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Brushy Creek, Forest Grove and Forest Bluff.

The Round Rock Cares fund initially was created in 2020 to provide relief to small business struggling during the pandemic, Merida said. She said having a template in place made it easy to raise and give the funds awayfollowing the tornado.

Merida said the template wasprovided to the city of Hutto, which alsowas affected by the tornado.

"We represent the Central Texas area, and any community, any group that is trying to provide help or relief," Merida said.

