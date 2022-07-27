Clemson football's best players who didn't make preseason All-ACC team, including one who should have

Voters for the preseason All-ACC football team almost got it right.

Clemson football had the most players on the 27-member team. Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (Dorman High School), running back Will Shipley, defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, linebacker Trenton Simpson and kicker B.T. Potter received the honor Wednesday from a panel of 164 media representatives.

They missed one.

Sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba.

Mukuba last season was ACC defensive rookie of the year and a Freshman All-American. He was the first true freshman defensive back to start the opening game for Clemson since 1972. Mukuba had nine pass breakups, a fumble recovery, a sack and 54 tackles.

Here are Clemson's best players not on the All-ACC team:

Andrew Mukuba, safety

Clemson will use Mukuba not only as a deep safety net but also as a shut-down corner.

So, he might not have all the stats. But when it comes to defensive backs, sometimes no stats are better than good stats. Voters might miss him again. NFL scouts won't.

Kobe Pace, running back

If Shipley is lightning, Pace is thunder. He's a powerful runner who averaged 6.2 yards and scored six touchdowns. When the Tigers leaned most on him, Pace responded with 24 yards for 191 yards vs. Wake Forest and 18 for 125 vs. Boston College.

Xavier Thomas, defensive end

Thomas was just getting up to speed last year after COVID and complications in 2020. He had a team-high 17 quarterback pressures but couldn't quite finish like he did during his first two years. He's in his best shape and wants to prove his NFL worth.

Tyler Davis, defensive tackle

Davis, like Thomas, is not satisfied with how things went last year and is looking for a big senior season. Davis is a 300-pounder who can run down wide receivers. He played with a torn biceps muscle before ultimately being forced to take three games off.

Joseph Ngata, wide receiver

Ngata isn't an All-ACC player. Not yet. His second straight injury plagued season last year produced modest numbers (23 catches, 438 yards, one touchdown). But he's an NFL talent, a 6-foot-3 target with reach. His long-awaited breakout could be coming.

Media's All-ACC

Offense: QB Devin Leary (N.C. State), RB Sean Tucker (Syracuse), RB Will Shipley (Clemson), WR Josh Downs (North Carolina), WR A.T. Perry (Wake Forest), WR Zay Flowers (Boston College), TE Will Mallory (Miami), AP Keytaon Thompson (Virginia), OT Jordan McFadden (Clemson), OT Zion Nelson (Miami), OG Caleb Chandler (Louisville), OG Christian Mahogany (Boston College), C Grant Gibson (N.C. State)

Defense: DE Myles Murphy (Clemson), DE Habakkuk Baldonado (Pitt), DT Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DT Calijah Kancey (Pitt), LB Drake Thomas (N.C. State), LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson), LB Payton Wilson (N.C. State), Cb Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville), CB Josh DeBerry (Boston College), S Jammie Robinson (Boston College), S Tanner Ingle (N.C. State)

Special teams: PK B.T. Potter (Clemson), P Lou Hedley (Miami), SP Josh Downs (North Carolina)

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.