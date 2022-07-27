Sylvester Stallone is a Secret Superhero in ‘Samaritan’ Trailer: Watch

Prime Video has officially released the trailer for Samaritan, the Sylvester Stallone-led action thriller that returns the iconic actor to the genre he’s best known for — albeit with a superpowered twist.

The trailer shows the three-time Oscar-nominated actor as Mr. Smith, a garbage man who is seemingly sick of the crime overwhelming his city. When he witnesses 13-year-old Sam Cleary, played by Euphoria star Javon Walton, getting bullied, he jumps in to save the day, leading Sam to suspect that his reclusive neighbor is “a legend hiding in plain sight.”

Samaritan, Granite City’s “super-powered vigilante” was reported dead 20 years earlier after a battle with his rival, Nemesis. While some believe he perished in the warehouse fire in which the battle took place, others, including Sam, had hope that he was still alive.

Despite his efforts to deny his past to the teenager, who makes it his mission to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the crime-ridden city, once Sam witnesses Mr. Smith getting hit by a car and surviving, he figures out the truth.

Not only is Stallone starring in Samaritan, but he is also producing it alongside Braden Aftergood. Other members of the cast include Pilou Asbæk from Borgen, Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco, and Hannah Montana star Moises Arias.

Samaritan premieres Aug. 26 on Prime Video.