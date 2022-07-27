ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Families of loved ones shot, killed by police speak out during Jay Z's Social Justice Summit in NYC

By Isiah Carey
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Gwen Carr
Person
Michelle King
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bernice King
Person
Ben Crump

Comments / 0

Community Policy