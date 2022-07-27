'We are praying for rain': Drought dries well at Auburn dairy farm

wgme.com
Farmer's Almanac predicts early, cold winter
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Farmer's Almanac for 2022-2023 is out and it's predicting some cold temperatures. The almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's, and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. January is predicted to be particularly chilly in the Northeast. "We're saying that...
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
Wilbur's of Maine issues recall for chocolate covered blueberries due to allergy concerns
Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport is recalling some of its chocolate covered blueberries due to an undeclared allergen. The recall involves Wilbur’s of Maine’s 8 oz. resealable packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries. They may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to...
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
Popular Maine beach reopens for swimming after another great white shark sighting
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Popham Beach in Phippsburg reopened for swimming Monday after a great white shark sighting forced the beach to close for the second time in less than a week. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says a white shark was spotted at Popham Beach State Park...
Allagash Brewing Company donation helps Portland park expand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Riverton Trolley Park in Portland is growing. The city announced Monday the new park space will provide significant wildlife habitat and protect the view. The park is off of Riverside Street and is undergoing a bit of a renaissance as the neighborhood continues to grow. Allagash...
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
New Hampshire woman says bear broke into, damaged home
CONWAY (WGME) -- A homeowner in New Hampshire says a bear broke into her home. She says it wandered throughout the house and trashed her garage. Arlee Giannini says Monday night, the bear broke into her home in Conway. She says her 14-year-old son heard the dogs barking and found...
Hundreds warming up for next weekend's Beach to Beacon
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) - Next weekend kicks off the Beach to Beacon 10K race and for folks driving through Cape Elizabeth this weekend, it couldn't be more obvious. Hundreds of runners and cyclists are warming up for race day along the sides of Route 77 where the races takes place.
Lewiston non-profit forced to find new home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A non-profit that saves reusable resources from going into landfills and helps other organizations is facing eviction. The director of "Share Center" says the organization helps support the environment, education and the economy. But now, the city of Lewiston is telling them to be out of their...
Missing Livermore Falls teen with autism found safe
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- A multi-day search for a missing girl came to a happy conclusion Monday night. The 16-year-old girl with autism had been missing in the Livermore Falls area since Saturday, but after a massive community effort, she was found. She was found about a mile from her...
Road work to cause delays in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Fortin Way off College Street in Lewiston is expected to be closed starting Monday as part of the Jepson Brook drainage project. Temporary traffic signals will be operational throughout duration of the work, which is expected to last throughout the month of August. Drivers are encouraged to...
Community, police enjoy 'National Night Out' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A handful of community organizations in Portland got kids outside Tuesday night in a Kennedy Park event hosted by the Portland Police Department. "National Night Out" allows the community and police to interact in a positive way, especially teaching children that police officers are there to help them.
Crash in Windham closes part of Route 302
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Part of Route 302 in Windham is closed after a multi-vehicle crash. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says they got the call around 9:30 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 302 and Albion Road.
South Portland hopes to crack down on crime at hotels acting as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland city leaders are trying to solve a rise in crime at four hotels serving as homeless shelters. South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern pleaded with city council Tuesday night, highlighting what’s happening at four hotels as substantially concerning. The Days Inn, the Comfort...
Crews contain Harpswell brush fire after multiple days
HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a fire that for now is under control. The fire had been burning for multiple days. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the brush fire on Saturday and Sunday in the Long Reach area of Harpswell. They went out...
Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon held at Bowdoin College
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 15th annual Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon took place at Bowdoin College Monday. This year, several new head coaches were introduced, including Matt Coyne, who's ready to take over the head coaching reins at Bates, and Jordan Stevens, the former UMaine star returning to his alma matter becoming the new head coach at the University of Maine in Orono.
