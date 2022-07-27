‘I don’t ever give up’: Kuna said no to a 2,200 home development. Now it’s trying in Ada Co. instead

boisedev.com
Jim Taylor
3d ago
Nobody in the area wants high density housing in a place that people moved to for peace and quiet. Itwill Affect Kuna homeowners and ruins the area. The traffic will be outrageous on roads not built for that much traffic in every direction. Factor in noise and pollution, a drain on the Fire, Rescue and the police. It's bad enough that the county allowed Facebook to build nearby.
Reply(1)
6
AntiLiberal
3d ago
supply chain problems, employee shortage, biden screwing the country and the economy every chance he gets. pending ww3. the housing market is about to stop dead in its tracks...
Reply(1)
2
1811 UpOnTheWay
3d ago
Blahahaha, guys it to late! The treasure valley is overcrowded. You can stop all the building today and it would be late. Money ruined everything.
Reply
2
Comments / 6