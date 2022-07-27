Appo family fun festival, school supply giveaway Aug. 6

Appoquinimink School District is calling on all parents and children to attend its Aug. 6 Family Day festival.

The event will include food, music, face painting, games and giveaways — and it’s completely free for Appo families.

The day of fun will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School, located at 201 New St. in Middletown.

Appo’s students head back to the classroom Sept. 6, and to give parents some relief on last minute school shopping, the event will also include a school supply giveaway.

“THANK YOU to the coordinating sponsor, the ladies of the Mu Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and the many local co-sponsors who are generously lending their support to make this possible,” the district posted on their website.

Some of the other sponsors include DelDOT, Giant Food Stores and Food Lion.

To register, scan the QR code found here .

In other Appo news, the district is hiring a Dean of Students for Brick Mill, Bunker Hill and Silver Lake elementaries.

The position overview is:

“The Dean is to work collaboratively with the Principal, Assistants and Support Staff to oversee the student disciplinary process. He/she must work with the community, staff, and district office to plan and implement best practices to establish a climate conducive to learning to ensure that all students succeed. The Dean shall enforce the State rules and regulations and District policies to ensure the optimum operation of the educational program. The Dean will deal with disciplinary matters and may supervise support staff.

This is a 10-month position with a Specialist II salary scale.

To apply, click here .

