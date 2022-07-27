July 27th PM: Sunny & pleasant pattern taking shape
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up a few showers and thunderstorms this evening, skies will clear with a low of 59°. The wind is expected to turn northerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
Thursday brings sunshine plus a cooler high of 82°. A light breeze develops from the north at 10 to 20 MPH.
More sunshine awaits for Friday and Saturday as we gradually heat up. The high on Friday will be 85° and on Saturday we’ll rise to 90°. There’s a very slight chance of thunderstorms occurring on Sunday with the temperature making it to 91°.
Another heat wave takes over next week with highs in the middle and upper 90s with bright sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Thursday there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms along a cold front which should deliver some relief for next weekend.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
