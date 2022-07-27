ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

July 27th PM: Sunny & pleasant pattern taking shape

By SCOTT LARSON
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j52dD_0gvFWhOi00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up a few showers and thunderstorms this evening, skies will clear with a low of 59°. The wind is expected to turn northerly at 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday brings sunshine plus a cooler high of 82°. A light breeze develops from the north at 10 to 20 MPH.

More sunshine awaits for Friday and Saturday as we gradually heat up. The high on Friday will be 85° and on Saturday we’ll rise to 90°. There’s a very slight chance of thunderstorms occurring on Sunday with the temperature making it to 91°.

Another heat wave takes over next week with highs in the middle and upper 90s with bright sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Thursday there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms along a cold front which should deliver some relief for next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Mph#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy