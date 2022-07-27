Canyon Commissioners propose to keep city tax rate, make budget adjustments
The City of Canyon Commissioners moved to keep their property tax rate and make budget changes as determined by in their commissioner's meeting Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, a two-part motion was passed by the Canyon Commissioners approving the city's budget and tax rates. The first motion, approved in a 3-1 vote, included the city's adoption of $0.37350 as the maximum Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate and $0.02666 as the maximum Interest and Sinking (I&S) proposed tax rate, for a combined tax rate of $0.40016 for every $100. This valuation was approved to be placed on the agenda of the commissioners' meeting, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss and approve final action. A public hearing will be held before the vote.
After some extended deliberation, the Canyon Commissioners moved to approve the fiscal year 2022-23 City of Canyon Operating Budget, scenario 2B, to be received and placed on the their meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, a 4:30 pm. for final action, following a public hearing. The motion was approved in a 3-1 vote. The compromised Scenario 2B has adjustments to the budget including 3% merit pay, a 3% cost of living adjustment and cutting the incentive pay expansion in half to $77,613 for the 2022-2023 budget.
Before coming to the 2B compromise, a motion was made by the commissioners to approve scenario 2A adjusted, which was denied due to lack of a majority. This scenario included a maximum I&S tax rate of $0.02666 and a maximum M&O tax rate of $0.37613 with a combined tax rate of $0.40279.
Another motion was also made to approve the original 2A scenario, but it failed due to lack of a 2nd motion that included the city's adoption of $0.37350 as the maximum M&O tax rate and $0.02666 as the maximum I&S proposed tax rate, which would have been a combined tax rate of $0.40016 for every $100.
The public is encouraged to attend both upcoming Canyon Commission meetings concerning the city's 2022-23 budget and proposed tax rates.
