Was Ben Affleck crying at Jennifer Lopez’s birthday dinner?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have had a cathartic Euro trip. The couple has spent time with their families, have celebrated their wedding, and have made the most out of Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday. Emotions are bound to be running high, which is why Affleck was photographed crying while out for dinner with Lopez.

GettyImages Affleck and Lopez have greatly enjoyed their trip to Europe.

While the two have spent plenty of time with their family members, they’ve also made time to be alone. Some photos showed the two of them having dinner by the Eiffel Tower, capturing an emotional moment for Affleck. An onlooker that spoke to E! News claimed that Affleck was crying and that Lopez consoled him. “At one point Ben teared up and began to cry,” said the insider. Still, the dinner was a happy one. ”J.Lo was very loving and cradled his face. She held him and kissed his forehead stroking his cheek. Soon he was smiling again and laughing.“

Lopez and Affleck were dressed up for the dinner, wearing a black dress and a black suit, and arrived with balloons. “They were seated in a private back corner surrounded by beautiful greenery and a balloon at the table,” said the insider, who shared the two were laughing and taking pictures of each other.

While the paparazzi love them, Lopez and Affleck have been as private as possible about their relationship, being careful when discussing it with the media. In an interview with WSJ , Affleck spoke about his luck with second chances, referring to his relationship with Lopez, and alluded to the happiness of their reunion.

GrosbyGroup Affleck crying at Lopez’s birthday dinner.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” he said, discussing the opportunities he’s had in his career and as a person.

“The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life. But tell your wife to imagine the best story [of how Lopez and I got back together], and I’m sure that’s the true version.” How can Affleck not be emotional after all that?