Saint Petersburg, FL

Jalen Battles Signs With Tampa Bay Rays

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jalen Battles will be taking his defensive talents to the west coast of Florida, officially signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Battles has been touted as one of the best defensive prospects heading into the MLB Draft. He was drafted in the 5th round, 164th overall by the Rays, in a draft class that includes two other shortstops.

Battles’ journey to the majors is honest, being a junior-college product before Arkansas. The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Battles in 2019, but he elected to return to college.

As a Razorback, Battles had a .279 career batting average and 122 career starts at shortstop. Alongside Robert Moore, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, he created the best double-play duo in college baseball.

