Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds Entering Contract Season: 'Time Flies'

Tremaine Edmunds continues to reflect on his time as a Buffalo Bill entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Time flies in the NFL. Don't believe it? Ask Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds how quickly things have changed.

Edmunds, 24, can still remember his time visiting St. John Fisher University in Pittsford back in 2018 for training camp. Fresh out of college and 19 years young, Edmunds would learn the ins and outs of playing middle linebacker in a Sean McDermott-style defense .

That was five years ago. Now, Edmunds could he returning to upper New York one final time as a Bill should general manager Brandon Beane allow him to walk in free agency.

"Time is flying," Edmunds said. "It's definitely flying, but this is the time now that we’re in, and I'm excited for it. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Edmunds has made it clear his intent is to remain in Orchard Park. He's committed to the franchise and its long-term plan of going from bottom-dweller of the AFC to pinnacle franchise.

The club, however, seems rather indifferent on if it will bring him back for another stint. Since being drafted out of Virginia Tech, results have been mixed at best. That said. McDermott has praised his development over the past two offseasons, calling him a "consummate pro" in the locker room.

"He’s off to a great start," McDermott said following Tuesday's practice . "He’s always been in shape, and I love his command of our defense.”

In four years, Edmunds has posted at least 100 tackles per season. Last year, he finished with a career-low 108 stops to go along with seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.

In years past, Beane has followed the motto of “draft, develop and re-sign” in terms of home-grown talent. Prospects such as quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre'Davious White, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and nickel defender Taron Johnson all were selected by Beane and his scouting department.

All four are now viewed as long-term pieces, receiving extensions prior to the end of their rookie contracts. Edmunds isn't trying to compare his stat line or production to any other player, but rather views the contract year as a chance to build his value.

"I got the same mindset every year, and that's just to be the best player I could be," Edmunds said. "I put in good work this offseason, trusting what I've done, trusting the work that's been put in and just relying on my brothers out here. Every day I come out, I don't even think about that stuff because I'm having fun."

Veterans such as safety Micah Hyde have also praised Edmunds' development and work ethic, often mentioning the amount of work he puts in after practice. One area Edmunds hopes to improve on this year is in coverage.

According to Hyde, Edmunds has spent more time working with the Jugs machine to better his hands while working alongside fellow linebacker Matt Milano.

As the Bills move forward with camp, Edmunds hopes that his current stay in the dorms at St. John Fisher's isn't his last. Of course, that part of the equation is out of his hands.

Said Edmunds: "The only thing I can control is going out there, playing ball, and just performing at a high level."