‘Elegant’ SLO County hotel is for sale for $12.2 million. Here’s what you’ll find inside

The Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero is up for sale and the restaurant inside the hotel, Nautical Cowboy, has closed.

The boutique hotel, located at 5995 Traffic Way, is currently on the real estate market for $12.2 million, according to a listing on LoopNet.

According to the listing by Shawna Weyrich of Re/Max Parkside Real Estate in Paso Robles, the hotel’s current owners purchased the hotel in 1999, remodeled it and reopened the property to guests in 2004, the listing said.

Originally built in 1929, the 53,600-square-foot hotel features “good quality furnishings that reflect an old-world historical style,” according to the listing.

“The 52 rooms are elegant and spacious with luxurious accents, uniquely decorated with modern conveniences,” the listing says.

Amenities include approximately 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a fitness room, and a business center.

There’s also a 4,200-square-foot retail space that is currently used by Back Porch Bakery and a restaurant space on the third floor.

That restaurant space was previously occupied by Nautical Cowboy, which has closed permanently, according to the restaurant’s website.

News of Nautical Cowboy’s closure was met with a mixed response Sunday on the Facebook group Everyday Atascadero, with more than 10 users saying they disliked the food at the restaurant.

Others lamented the loss of another eatery in downtown Atascadero.

“Another one bites the dust,” said one commenter.

The city of Atascadero said Nautical Cowboy’s closure and the Carlton Hotel’s anticipated sale won’t hinder its efforts to revitalize downtown Atascadero.

“We never like to see businesses shut down and we continuously work to make it easier to do business here along with promoting the City through our on-going event, tourism and marketing efforts,” Atascadero deputy city manager Terrie Banish wrote in an email. “Currently, we are experiencing a substantial demand for restaurant space.”

Banish pointed to the upcoming opening of Italian restaurant Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar in the La Plaza building and farm-to-table eatery Fancy Pan in Colony Square as two key examples.

“Now is the time for investment opportunities and timely with the Downtown Enhancement Plan,” she said.

The Tribune reached out to the Carlton Hotel and Weyrich for more information but had not received responses as of early Wednesday afternoon.