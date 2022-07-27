ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

New Fort Myers shelter aims to help animal intake numbers

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A new animal rescue in Fort Myers is working to help animal intake numbers in Lee County.

Right now hundreds of pets are in need of permanent homes.

Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue says many people are unable to adopt or keep pets, as they balance higher food and rent prices.

Local shelters and rescues are working together to give each pet a fair chance, but are struggling to find enough help.

“The need for fosters is great and we couldn’t find any. No one can find any. Rescues are struggling and so that’s when we decided we needed to go far and go further,” said Sherri-Lee Mercuri, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue president.

The new facility has more than 70 kennels and accommodates mostly dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting, fostering, or volunteering is asked to contact the rescue here.

Fort Myers, FL
