Missouri drowning victim ID’d as EP man

A 79-year-old man from Eden Prairie drowned July 23 in Table Rock Lake in the southwest corner of Missouri near Branson, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol’s report identified the victim as Eugene M. Nelson. No other information was available. According to the report, Nelson was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle. He then went underwater and drowned, the report said.

Nelson’s body was recovered the following day and he was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m. by the Taney County Coroner, according a report in the Branson Tri-Lakes News.

According to that same report, Nelson was not wearing a safety device.

The Highway Patrol said that Nelson’s next of kin had been notified.

Table Rock Lake is a 43,000-acre man-made lake with 800 miles of shoreline. It is about 4 miles southwest of Branson.